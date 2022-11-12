Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €42.20 ($42.20) and last traded at €42.60 ($42.60). Approximately 83 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.70 ($42.70).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.49. The stock has a market cap of $842.87 million and a P/E ratio of -31.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.22.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

