Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.00 million-$532.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.86 million.

Bioventus Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Bioventus stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 461,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

BVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bioventus from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bioventus from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bioventus by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bioventus by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bioventus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.