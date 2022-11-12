BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Mizuho

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 455,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,068. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $574,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $142,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

