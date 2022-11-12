Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,200 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the October 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bit Brother Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTB remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. 251,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,778. Bit Brother has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Get Bit Brother alerts:

Bit Brother Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.