Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Reaches $3.83 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00022739 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 334.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and $86,593.93 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00588668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,167.55 or 0.30662776 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

