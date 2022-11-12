BitDAO Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001816 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $916.13 million and $21.80 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00586969 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.42 or 0.30574287 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

