BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $521.00 million-$524.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. BlackLine also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.19 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Up 5.7 %

BlackLine stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 422,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,768. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $128.97.

Insider Activity

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,938 shares of company stock worth $426,379 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackLine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.