BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $521.00 million-$524.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. BlackLine also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.19 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.25.

BlackLine Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of BL traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 422,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,768. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $128.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,938 shares of company stock worth $426,379. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

