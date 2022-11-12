BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.32 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
