BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.32 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.