BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

