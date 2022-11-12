BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BGY stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.48.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
