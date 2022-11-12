BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKT stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $18.06.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 627,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 167,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.