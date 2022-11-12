BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BKT stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $18.06.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
