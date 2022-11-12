Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 284.1% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.
NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. 2,022,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,360. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
