BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $9.92 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

