BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $9.92 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.60.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
