BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:MHD opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.25.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
