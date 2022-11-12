BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MHD opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.