BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MHN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. 19,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,804. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 183.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 129,001 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,421 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

