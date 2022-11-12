BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of MHN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. 19,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,804. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.