BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MYD opened at $10.00 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

