BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MYD opened at $10.00 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
