BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

MQT opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

