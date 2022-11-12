BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
MQT opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.75.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
