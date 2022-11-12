BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

