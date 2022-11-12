BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.21.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
