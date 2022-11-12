BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 386.4% in October

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 386.4% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BST opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $55.69.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
