Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Shares Up 2.1%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.42. 43,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 50,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.