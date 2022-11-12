Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Shares Up 2.1%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.42. 43,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 50,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

