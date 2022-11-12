Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,165,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 653.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 157,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,006 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.