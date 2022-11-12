Blankinship & Foster LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,185,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,864,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 43,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,393,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,948,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 726,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,926,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

