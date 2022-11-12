Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APRN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blue Apron from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Blue Apron Stock Performance
APRN opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Apron
Institutional Trading of Blue Apron
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blue Apron by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,169,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,430 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $7,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 2.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Apron (APRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.