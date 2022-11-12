Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APRN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blue Apron from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron Stock Performance

APRN opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Apron

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $59,192.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $135,883 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blue Apron by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,169,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,430 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $7,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 2.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

About Blue Apron

(Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.