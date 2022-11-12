Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Up 40.5% in October

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth $205,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the first quarter worth $298,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 98,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,323,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Performance

BSGA remained flat at $10.30 on Friday. 4,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,025. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition ( NASDAQ:BSGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

