BMO Capital Markets Cuts ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $9.50

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

ICL opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1,482.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

