BMO Capital Markets Cuts ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $9.50

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.
ICL opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
