BMO Capital Markets Cuts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$36.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

PWCDF stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.