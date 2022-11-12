BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $40.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.57.

SAGE opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

