BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $40.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.57.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
SAGE opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.74.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
