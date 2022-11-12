BMO Capital Markets Increases Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $120.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $109.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 417.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

