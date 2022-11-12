BMO Capital Markets Increases Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $120.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $109.97.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
