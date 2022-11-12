BMO Capital Markets Lowers Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMTNF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

