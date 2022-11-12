BMO Capital Markets Raises Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

