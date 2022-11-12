BMO Capital Markets Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$19.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Trading Up 4.7 %

Spartan Delta stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.