BMO Capital Markets Trims Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price to C$160.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of CDNAF opened at $118.28 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $157.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

