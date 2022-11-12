BMO Capital Markets Trims New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price to $62.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEWR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.

New Relic Price Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,541,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,541,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,238. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 39,667 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of New Relic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

