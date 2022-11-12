BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. 40,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,586% from the average session volume of 2,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

BNCCORP Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 15.08%.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

