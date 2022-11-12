BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

BOK Financial stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

