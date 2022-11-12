Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 6.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. CWM LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $103.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

