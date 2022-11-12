BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 590.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 255,529 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $39,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,165. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.