Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $42.52 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,601 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

