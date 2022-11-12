Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Haywood Securities

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Haywood Securities to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 8.3 %

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at C$4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$90.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

