Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-$2.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.33 billion-$29.33 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bridgestone from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BRDCY opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.