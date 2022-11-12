Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BWBBP stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $73,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $221,798.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

