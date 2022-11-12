Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the October 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BHFAN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,585. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $26.47.
About Brighthouse Financial
