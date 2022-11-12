Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $518.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

