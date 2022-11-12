Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

