Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Increased by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,114 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 3.8% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $138,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

BR traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.99. 720,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,532. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.18.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

