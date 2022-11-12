Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target at $240.55

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $249.23 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.33 and its 200-day moving average is $228.67.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

