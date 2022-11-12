Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the October 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 43,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,013. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $25.85.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.