Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,472 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,690,000 after purchasing an additional 709,910 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

BEP stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -228.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on BEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

