Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,280 ($14.74) and last traded at GBX 1,280 ($14.74). 12,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 14,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,242.50 ($14.31).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 15.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,203.64. The stock has a market cap of £153.88 million and a P/E ratio of 631.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jasper Judd bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,228 ($14.14) per share, with a total value of £6,140 ($7,069.66).

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

