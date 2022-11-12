Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.91. 643,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $87.22. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.